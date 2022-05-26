2023: I’ll generate sustainable economic prosperity, wealth – Hayatu – Deen woos delegates

Ahead of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Convention slated for Saturday, 28 May to elect 2023 Presidential candidate, an aspirants Alhaji Mohammed Hayatu-Deen has pledged to generate sustainable economic prosperity and wealth if elected President of Nigeria.

Hayatu- Deen who stated this Thursday, when he visited Niger state to woo the PDP delegates lamented the state of the nations.

The investment banker and economist said he has garnered all the require experience needed to make Nigeria great again.

He said, “Nigeria is blessed, a very rich country with great potential. If Nigerians are left alone without government standing in the way, I have no doubt it would be great.

“With my experience and background, I believe I have the presence of mind, energy and exposure to deliver a Nigeria that works.

“I understand the field of economics in and out. As you deliberate, I urge you to think about your children, grand children, mothers, sisters and brothers. We can generate economic prosperity and wealth for all in a manner that is sustainable”.

In her remarks, Senator Zainab Kure described Hayatu – Deen as highly revered, cherish economists and a banker.

She said “Some have wondered about your person and the work you have done. You are one of the highly revered economists and a banker that we cherish.

” Listening to you, we can see the passion you have. We are proud to have you. You are passionate about the country. You are not just talking about being president. You have spoken about the issues and asked us to think about the generations yet unborn. Anyone who wants to lead should help us think about the things you have asked us to consider, Senator Zainab Kure added.

