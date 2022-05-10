2023: I’ll provide free education, tackle special ailments if elected- Byuan 



A governorship aspirant of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Dr Mathias Byuan, has promised to establish Benue State Health Trust Fund with a mandate to handle special ailments if elected as governor in 2023.



Byuan also pledged that he would relief parents from the burden of payment of school fees by running a free education for all in both primary and post primary schools.



He made this known on Tuesday while interacting with newsmen at NUJ House, Makurdi.



He said the fund would take care of some ailments such as cancer, liver, kidney among other high cost health challenges and the state government will bear all the expenses.



He also said he would overhaul the state healthcare system and make provisions for yearly training of medical professionals for effective service delivery.



He added that he would partner with investors to explore the mineral resources scattered in all the 23 local government areas of the state.



“We shall explore the gold in Ikyogen in Kwande LGA and refine it for exportation.



“We shall sign agreement with the Federal Ministry of Petroleum and her agency, Frontier Exploration Services to explore our crude oil in Guma LGA of the state.



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

