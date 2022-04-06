2023: I’ll run for president if…  – Dankwambo 

The immediate-past governor of Gombe state, Dr Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo said contesting for president in 2023 depends on his supporters.

He stated that he was prepared to make sacrifices if his supporters want him to contest the 2023 presidential race under the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Dankwambo, who has not been to Gombe state since leaving office in 2019, said he was in the state to pay condolences and share goodwill with the people.

Briefing newsmen in Gombe on Saturday, he said his plan for 2023 would be determined by the request from his supporters across the board.

“I am not sure if anybody told me to come out for anything; I came out before and my aspiration was to become president in 2019.

“If they still want me to purchase form, I will go and purchase form. I am prepared to make sacrifices,” he said.

He appealed to the people of the state to continue to live in peace and “remain hopeful” in spite of the challenges they are currently facing.