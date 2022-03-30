A People’s Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial aspirant for Kaduna state, Isa Mohammed Ashiru, has vowed to salvage the state from insecurity, poverty and unemployment and unite its people, if elected governor in 2023.

The 2019 governorship candidate of PDP, who lost to incumbent Governor Nasir el-Rufai, gave the pledge Tuesday while formally declaring his intention to run again for the governorship position.

He said instead of the state to progress socio-economically, it fell backward in the last four years, putting the people into hunger and hardship.

The former House of Representatives member, who had earlier inaugurated his campaign team, told PDP stakeholders at the state party secretariat that, considering the wonderful performance of the PDP during the 2021 local government council elections in Kaduna state and the encouraging manner in which people have been massively joining the party, I can confidently say that the present state executive under Felix Hassan Hyat, has been steering the ship of our party in the right direction.

“You may all recall that we worked tirelessly during the last General Election in 2019 with me as the gubernatorial candidate of the PDP. I wish to express my sincere gratitude to everyone for the opportunity given to me to fly the flag of the party.

“Three years after that particular attempt, Kaduna state under the All Progressives Congress (APC) has continued to experience severe setback. We are all victims of various forms of insecurity like kidnapping, banditry and violent conflicts which have become most prevalent in the state; in addition to increasing poverty, unemployment and disharmony among our people.”