2023: I’ll serve Adamawa to the best of my ability if… – Namdas

A frontline All Progressives Congress’s (APC) gubernatorial aspirant in Adamawa state, and member representing Jada/ Ganye/Toungo/Mayo Belwa federal constituency in the National Assembly, Hon.Abdulrazak Namdas, has assured the people of the state that he would not take their votes for granted.

According to him, he would instead serve them well to the best of his ability and provide the much needed dividends of democracy if elected governor in 2023.



The gubernatorial hopeful gave this assurance Saturday while commissioning one of his zonal campaign offices in the southern senatorial district of the state.

He further promised to commission another campaign office in Numan, taking into consideration that the senatorial district is too large with nine local governments, the highest in the state.



He expressed appreciation to the people of the state across all strata for their overwhelming support and endorsement of his aspiration, especially, at the grassroots which he believed would take APC back to power in the state.

“When you want to vie for public office, you can’t seat in Abuja and claim that you will get the thing by force. You need to meet with the people, you need to convince the stakeholders to buy into your aspiration.These are the steps i have decided to take right from the day i declared my ambition to contest the governorship of Adamawa state.





“I have met with the people, i have talked to them because we rely on the masses we e have to follow them where they are i cant seat in the comfort of my room and expect people to endorse me and actually am overwhelmed with the tremendous supports i continued to enjoy from the masses and i assured you that i will serve them well to the best of my ability and lived up to their expectations if emerged’



According to him, his decision to vie for the gubernatorial seat of the state is borne out of patrotic desire to rescue the people of Adamawa state and reset the state on the path of development and prosperity inline with the yearnings and aspirations of the citizens and quest for good governance .

Namdas further noted that he has consulted widely with all critical party stakeholders at all levels than other aspirants before declaring his intention, adding that his aspiration has continued to record remarkable milestone and acceptability across the state.

He further noted that his performance in the National Assembly has earned him the trust and confidence of the electorate who believe in his capacity to take APC to victory.

He explained that his decision to start opening his campaign offices in his constituency and senatorial district is because apart from being his strong political base, it is the people of that area that has given him the opportunity to represent them which enabled him to record so many successes and achievements in the National Assembly.

