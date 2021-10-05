2023: I’ll transform Benue with my 4-point agenda – Ityavyar

A governorship aspirants in Benue state, Professor Dennis Ityavyar Tuesday said, his administration would operate and transform the state with just a four point agenda if elected as Governor in 2023.

Tyavyar was the Commissioner for Education resigned last Thursday to pursue his governorship ambition following directive by Governor Samuel Ortom to resign before October 1st.

He is aspiring for the governorship position on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Speaking in an interview with journalists in Makurdi, he stated that the policy would improve wellbeing of the people and fasttrack development of the state.

According to Tyavyar, the four point agenda will include quality education, improved agriculture, youth/ women empowerment and industrialisation.

“My government will prioritise the promotion of agricultural mechanisation and encourage participation in the sector for enhancing the large scale production.

“On youth/women empowerment, I believe that the current empowerment schemes which place women and youths on stipends is not suitable enough to sustain, therefore, more meaningful programmes will be implemented for greater empowerment.

“My administration will also promote quality education.

“Education is a giant human capital developer, education is the tool used for the purpose and if you elect me I am assuring you that I will make Benue the best destination for acquisition of quality education,” he said.

About industrialisation, the governorship aspirant explained that his worldwide exposure or connection would be antidote to underdevelopment.

According to him, the connections would largely influence the influx of development partners into the state, adding that benefits would be overwhelming.