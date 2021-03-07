2023: I’ll use agriculture to create jobs, develop Benue if elected -Ubwa

The Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer Ugbechi Group of Companies, Dr Paul Ubwa, has said he would create massive employment for the youth through agriculture if given the mandate to govern Benue in 2023.

Ubwa disclosed this in an interview with journalists on Sunday in Makurdi.

Ubwa who is vying for governorship on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said underdevelopment of Benue and joblessness of youths in the state were the major issues that spurred him to aspire for the governorship position.

“Agriculture is the only sector that holds a lot of potentials for job creation.

“Therefore, I will explore it maximally to ensure that I create massive employment for the youth.

“Agriculture with its various chains ranging from raw materials to the finished process, if properly tapped can develop and take millions of the youth off the streets,” he said.

He enjoined aspirants not to consider their fellow contenders as enemies because all of them were working for the same cause.

“If I finally emerge as the governor of the state, I will embrace all that aspired for the position.

“We will work together in order to transform the state.

“I will appeal to them to share their lofty ideas with me to enable us move the state forward,” he said.

He further lamented that COVID-19 pandemic had impacted businesses negatively.

“As MD of a transport company, COVID-19 gave us several blows. Before the end of first quarter of 2020 travelling was banned.

“Even when the ban was lifted, there was a directive that vehicles should not to carry passengers beyond 50 per cent capacity.

“The development affected us negatively because breaking even was a challenge,” he said.