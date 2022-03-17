2023: I’ll use experience abroad to help my people – Iornem

A House of Representatives aspirant for Kwande/Ushongo Federal Constituency, Dr. Kohol Iornem, Thursday, said he is disappointed at the sad reality of many vulnerable Nigerians, especially people in rural communities across the nook and cranny of the country, who are yet to fully reap the dividends of democracy since the return to civilian rule in 1999.

Dr Iornem who is president of the Mzough U Tiv United Kingdom (MUTUK), also said his heart always bleeds anytime he visits and witnessed the sad condition of the people, most especially, his constituency.

Speaking in an interview with newsmen in Makurdi, Iornem noted that his people are faced with many problems, which includes hospitals which are not well equipped, bad roads that farmers cannot conveniently export their produce, and lack of potable drinking water for many communities.

He said he has decided to contest for the position of House of Representatives in order to deliver people oriented programmes that will benefit both the children, youth and the elderly in the communities.

“Why I am contesting for the House of Representatives seat is that during my stay abroad, I have witnessed first-hand how effective systems, laws and infrastructures are maintained for the betterment of the citizens, and how the elected representatives strive to attend to the needs of their constituencies.

“As an ardent promoter of Tiv culture and values, I have championed community initiatives in education, health, and youth empowerment in Tivland in my capacity as president of MZOUGH U TIV UNITED KINGDOM (MUTUK) organisation.

“Also, through MENROI Rural Priority Foundation, my charity foundation, I have been able to empower petty traders with interest free loans, provided scholarships to outstanding students at some secondary schools in Benue, provided food and other relief materials to the IDP camps in Benue and widows and orphans in other rural areas.

“We have been able to carry out these projects from our personal resources and I believe that I will be able to do greater things for our community if I am elected as their representative with access to government funding for constituency development,” he added.