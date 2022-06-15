2023: I’ll win Ebonyi guber election, Nwifuru boasts 

Speaker of Ebonyi state House of Assembly, Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru, has said he would win the governorship election in 2023.

He stated Wednesday that as the governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the state, he is proud that the state did not conduct parallel congresses.

He stated this in a chat with journalists in Abakaliki adding that Ebonyi was one of the states that had a successful gubernatorial primary election.

He said: “There was nothing like parallel congresses in Ebonyi APC. There was no petition from Ebonyi state. Only Sen. Julius Ucha submitted a petition.



“We are one of the five states that didn’t have any petition. As it stands today, I am the candidate of the party. I’m the candidate That would win the election and I am very confident that with your support and by the grace of God, by May 29th, 2023, I will be sworn in as the governor of Ebonyi state.

Reacting to Umahi’s comment on voting APC, Nwifuru said, “Some people are questioning why the governor said he will not vote for any other party. It is like what I earlier said, if we are all Igbo, let us behave like one. This is a party. As a party man, I belong to APC and my party has a presidential candidate. Every candidate of my party is my candidate. I will want my party to win the elections. You should tell everybody the truth about the party you belong to.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

