2023: I’ll win NASS election for PDP – Iornem

A PDP House of Representatives contender for the Kwande /Ushongo Constituency, Dr Kohol Iornem, has purchased his expression of interest and nomination forms to contest for the party’s ticket in the upcoming primaries.

Dr. Iornem is president of Udzough u Tiv in the United Kingdom.

Presenting the nomination and express of interest form before his supporters Sunday, Dr Iornem, said he has what it takes to win the election for PDP in 2023 because of his pedigree, experience and closeness to the grassroots.

He promised to intensify efforts in galvanising the support of party delegates towards achieving his aspiration and expressed confidence that the party would allow fair and transparent primaries to guarantee success.

The PDP House of Representative hopeful assured that he would prioritise education, vocational training, health care, water supply, business and innovation, banking, funding for projects in addition to offering effective representation when elected in 2023.

He said even as a none elected member of his community, he has been able to champion community initiatives in education, health, and youth empowerment, saying his charity, Mentroi Foundation has empowered petty traders with interest free loans, granted scholarships to deserving students, provided food and non-food items to the IDPs, widows and orphans.

He said he would do greater things, especially with access to government funding for constituency development.