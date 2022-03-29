2023: I’ll work for credible PDP presidential flag bearer – Ishaku

Taraba state governor, Darius Dickson Ishaku, Tuesday, promised to work for the emergence of a credible presidential flag bearer that would ensure the return of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to power at the federal level.

Ishaku, who gave the assurance when three presidential aspirants called on him for consultation at the Taraba state Governor’s Lodge, Asokoro, Abuja, expressed delight that the aspirants were collaborating to produce a strong presidential candidate for the party.

He added that Nigerians of all interests and backgrounds were waiting for the PDP to take over the leadership of the country come 2023.

He stated that all party members must embrace the initiative being championed by the three aspirants.

Speaking earlier, Senator Bukola Saraki who led the three aspirants; Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto state and Bala Mohammed Bakura f Bauchi state on the visit, said they came to consult with Ishaku, being one of the most respected elders and a critical stakeholder of the party.

He stated that the three of them were working together on a common front in order to ensure the party produced a candidate without rancour.