2023: I’m determined to free Ekiti from slavery – Oni 

Ahead of the Ekiti state gubernatorial poll billed for June 18, former governor and Social Democratic Party’s(SDP) governorship candidate, Segun Oni, has said no amount of intimidation can cow him in his resolve to free the state from slavery allegedly brought by the present ruling All Progressives Congress(APC)-led government in the state.

While addressing a mammoth crowd of party supporters in Ado-Ekiti, with his deputy, Ladi Owolabi, Oni said he won’t take the voters for granted despite his popularity.

The former governor expressed confidence that Ekiti people would stand by him through the rigours of election.

“We are not going to take voters for granted. We will visit all the farmsteads in Ado-Ekiti capital city and other towns. We have to work hard, but we are sure that victory is certain.

“If there are people that are threatening you, let us know. But let me beg you, if APC or PDP is campaigning anywhere, don’t go there and disturb them.

“But if any of them should come for thuggry where we campaign, they will be dealt with accordingly. Whoever provokes us would get a reaction, so they should be careful. Why could they be stoning us? What are they afraid of?,” Oni asked.

The gubernatorial hopeful further said that he would upgrade the newly founded Ekiti state Polytechnic, Isan-Ekiti to a university status, if elected governor in the June 18 poll.