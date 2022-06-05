2023: I’m in best position to take Nigeria to  next level – Akpabio





An All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential aspirant, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has declared that he is in the best position to take Nigeria from her present level to the next level.

Addressing APC delegates from Oyo state in Ibadan at the weekend, the former governor of Akwa Ibom state said Nigeria would experience uncommon transformation if he was elected as the next President.

Akpabio maintained that he was running for president because he had the capacity and capability, saying, “I have the experience and I want to make sure I bring the experience of uncommon transformation to bear on Nigeria.”

“I will also ensure that there is continuity in most of the laudable achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari. The roads I constructed 14 years ago as governor, they are still standing till today and there is no porthole on them. I believe in quality infrastructure”, he said.

“I came as part of the consultations to let the good people of Nigeria know that I am vying for president under the All Progressives Congress. I’m here to seek the support of delegates from Oyo State to become the flag bearer of the party at next week’s convention”.

“You can’t do good things for your people if you don’t love them, I happen to love Nigeria. As governor, I opened the Government House to all Nigerians, gave free education to all Nigerians, paid for pilgrimage for all Nigerians irrespective of state of origin and language, and I made sure that the same way I educated my children in Akwa Ibom was the same way I did for other children”.

The APC Presidential aspirant, stressed, “I gave them free and qualitative education, scholarships and even send some of them abroad because if you educate your children and you don’t educate your neighbour’s children, you are preparing armed robbers to attack your graduate children,”

Senator Akpabio stated that he is coming to Nigeria with a hand of love and track record of performance that is unparallel, adding that he has seen it all as an executive at the state and federal level and as a legislator.

“Everything I did in my state was world class standard and most importantly, I took my people to God. We broke the Guinness Book of world record by assembling the largest choir to sing to the glory of God. I’m totally a detribalised Nigerian and I don’t believe in religious bigotry. So you need an experienced hand that loves human beings and Nigeria, and somebody who has an agenda of Nigeria in his heart and practice,”

Oyo state APC governorship candidate, Senator Teslim Folarin, in his remarks emphasized the importance of the state in Nigeria political scene, saying, “I see that you are a serious candidate and that’s why I said you should come and show them respect and love and I am sure they quite appreciate it”.

“If you want to be president and you don’t come to Ibadan, we don’t consider you a serious aspirant.Out of all the delegates that is from outside the South West, you are the one for me,” he said.

