2023: I’m on a mission to rescue Zamfara – Abu Gusau

A governorship aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mallam Abubakar Nakwada Gusau has picked his nomination form, pledging to rescue the state from total collapse.

As the year 2023 approaches, political gladiators all over the country are beginning to galvanize and rally support for candidates of their choices.

The politician while speaking to Blueprint in Abuja Sunday, said the Zamfara Rescue Initiative, a political movement made up of concerned politicians across party lines, top business moguls, youth and friends purchased the nomination and interest form for him.

“The Zamfara Rescue Initiative believes that time has come to re-engineer Zamfara state by identifying and supporting a credible candidate to run as Governor in the forthcoming gubernatorial poll in 2023, regardless of political affiliation.

In giving effect to this resolution, the Initiative sought for contributions from its members and raised funds to purchase the form from the PDP National Secretariat in Abuja,” he told our reporter on phone.

He said since its creation in 1996, Zamfara has fallen short of expectations owing to a deeply entrenched leadership vacuum, saying prior to its creation; Zamfara was one of the top three commercial centres in northern Nigeria.

“There were textile industries, cotton ginneries, confectionery factories, oil mills that provided employment to our teeming youth population. Today the edifices are nothing but historical artifacts with the state economy virtually grinding to a halt, resulting in unprecedented level of poverty and deprivation across the state,” he noted.

Abu Gusau as he is fondly called expressed worry over the current security challenges bedeviling the state and promised to do something to halt the trend if elected governor in 2023.

As Zamfara state SURE-P Coordinator, Mallam Abubakar Nakwada Gusau ensured that youths were empowered. In his stint in the private sector, Abubakar served as the Regional Manager of V- Mobile Network. During his undergraduate days in the famous Usmanu Danfodiyo University Sokoto, he served as President of the Students Union Government (SUG) among others.