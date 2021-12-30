2023: I’m ready to address insecurity in Kaduna – Ashiru

The Peoples Democratic Party’s 2019 gubernatorial candidate in Kaduna state, Hon. Isa Ashiru Kudan, has restated his desire to recontest the election come 2023.

He said his desire to serve his people remained very strong.

Ashiru said though he was rigged out of the 2019 polls, he was sure he would win again in 2023 to have the chance of serving his people and help address poverty and security challenges facing them.



He said with his mammoth supporters across the state, he would leave nothing to chance and follow due processes proactively to reclaim his mandate and extend dividends of democracy to his people.

Speaking in Kaduna on, Thursday, the politician reiterated that he is in politics to serve humanity and improve the lives and living conditions of the people of the state. He told journalists that his aspiration to govern Kaduna state on the platform of the PDP is still intact.

Ashiru served in Kaduna State House of

.

Assembly for two terms from where he proceeded to the Federal House of Representatives where he also served another two terms before venturing to the governorship polls.

He contested the All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial primaries against Governor Nasir el-Rufai in 2015 and lost before returning to the PDP prior to the 2019 general elections where he lost the polls to the incumbent governor.



He however insisted that he won the election but was rigged out, and promised that in the next contest, he would leave nothing to chance and follow due processes to succeed in 2023

“I intend to pursue it until success is achieved. It has been very interesting. In politics when you lose the first time, it is not a loss. This game is not about me but about my people. I have a vision which I believe, if given the opportunity, I will transform the lives of my people for the better.

“So, I am not in politics to serve myself but to serve my people. Things have changed. I feel I have something better to offer to improve the economic and social condition of our people that is why I am going to run again.”

“My desire is to ensure that all parts of the state feel the impact of governance and to provide the needed security in the state and run an all- inclusive government with the fear of God,” Ashiru said.

