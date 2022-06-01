2023:  I’m ready to work for APC’s success – Alao



The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant in Oyo state, Engr Oyedele Hakeem Alao, on Wednesday said he is ready to work for the success of the party at all levels during the 2023 elections.

Speaking at a meeting with his campaign coordinators across the state held at his campaign office in Ibadan, Engr Alao expressed the determination of his team to work with other stakeholders and party members to make the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) become history not only in Oyo state but all over the country.

Engr Alao pointed out that the time has come to put the gubernatorial primary behind and work for the electoral victory of APC, urging his coordinators and his other followers to come together and see APC as their own in order to work for its success.

“I am delighted with our deliberations today most especially for the resolve to stay in the APC and work for its success in the coming general elections. I cannot thank you enough for your support and standing by us”, he said.

Engr Alao added, “we must put the past behind us and see the success of the party as the next assignment for us”

The APC governorship aspirant maintained that he is still in APC and will continue to stay in the APC as a progressive and that electoral victory for the party at all levels would be victory for the teeming members of the party.

“I have resolve within me to do all that is possible to work with you and other leaders, stakeholders and teeming members of the APC to send the PDP packing not only in our dear state but all over the country. To let PDP become history must be our watchword.”

