2023: I’m running but not desperate – Orji Kalu

Lending his voice to series of aspirations being expressed for the nation’s presidency ahead of the 2023 general election, Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu declared Wednesday that he is capable of running but not desperate.

Fielding questions from journalists before Senate plenary, Orji Kalu said he has aspiration for the position, and very capable but not desperate.

He said the presidential contest will be the collective decision of Nigerians and the zoning arrangement of the political parties, particularly the ruling All Progressives Congress.

“I have all it takes to run for the nation’s number one position and very much ready to do so if it is zoned to South East but I’m not desperate,” he said.

He specifically stated that the South-east region was overdue to produce the next president of the country just like the North-east region.

He disclosed that his visit to President Buhari on Tuesday night was a usual one for required discussion on how to move the nation forward in the areas of security, electoral laws, welfare and wellbeing of Nigerians.

“The Tuesday night meeting with Mr. President was not the first. People usually go in the afternoon but I went in the night to avoid the press.

“I go there regularly. It’s a family affair and I went there to discuss national issues with regards to security, well being of our country and the issue of the electoral law and the discussions were very fruitful.”

He however said his ambition for 2023 presidency was not discussed with Mr President since zoning of the position has not been carried out by the party.

“Has the party zoned the ticket to the Southeast? It’s only when the party zones it officially to the South. I have said before that there are only two zones that have not been President: the Southeast and the Northeast. Once it’s zoned to the Southeast I have the capacity and the capability. I will roll out my campaign and rock like a hurricane.”

“It’s overdue for an Igboman to become a Nigerian President, I believe the Southeast should produce the next President and it’s going to happen,” he said.

In a further response Kalu slammed other Presidential aspirants in his All Progressives Congress (APC) who had gone to inform President Muhammadu Buhari about their intentions saying they were not serious people.