2023: I’m the most saleable candidate for PDP – Tambuwal

The Sokoto state governor and 2023 presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has described himself as the most salable candidate for the party.

Chairman PDP Governor’s Forum, Tambuwal lamented that Nigeria is no longer safe under the President Muhammadu Buhari led All Progressives Congress (APC) federal government.

He stated this during an interactive meeting with the PDP Forum of former Ministers, at Asokoro in Abuja.

He said “What is key for PDP is a candidate that we can all work to sail together and win this election, not where the person is coming from,” the governor of Sokoto told the former leaders of the country.

Explaining that his quest for the topmost job in the country is driven by altruism, patriotism and unity of the nation, he said “it is nothing personal. It is all about our country.”

On the kind of candidate that the PDP should put forward in 2023, he examined that the candidate should be someone “who have done quite a lot in Sokoto, in view of the resources at the administration’s disposal,” enumerating some of these achievements as prompt payment of salary, pension and the overhauling of healthcare delivery, education and more.

According to him “I have an understanding of the Nigerian system today and can be bridge that is all-round, today Nigerians are now in a ship without a captain and it is sinking.”

“As governors, we are limited in what can be done. The security architecture is centralized within the purview of the Federal Government,” whereas citizens nocturnally scamper for safety to neighbouring countries, he added.

Addressing the issue of his alleged rift with former Presidents Goodluck Jonathan and Muhammadu Buhari, Gov. Tambuwal said his differences with both were misconstrued as personal. “There was nothing personal, ” he said,

Tambuwal also noted that he “had reasons to disagree with Jonathan; and also disagreed with President Muhammadu Buhari from 2018 because of the way he ran and is still running the country.”

“We must not fail our country,” he appealed to the former Ministers under the aegis of the PDP.

Earlier in his remarks, the Chairman of the Ministers’ Forum, Kabiru Tanimu Turaki (SAN), described 2023 as a very serious business.

Turaki lamented that “there’s a failure of leadership in the country.

The former Minister who accused the APC of misgovernance, injustice, hunger and many other problems, said “never before has Nigeria been so divided.”

He added that the country wanted a leader that is a unifier- not too old and too young, cosmopolitan, with listening ears, have respect for others, and has ability to aggregate diverse opinions without compromising democracy.

