2023: I’m yet to hear from God – Makinde

Governor Seyi Makinde on Sunday declared that he is yet to know if it is the will of God for him to even seek or push out for second tenure in office.

The governor stated this in Ibadan while speaking at a thanksgiving service of the Christ Revival Miracle Church, Molete, Ibadan, shepherded by Reverend P.F Owa.

He pointed out that he would only wish that God’s will be done as he prayed in 2019 concerning the coming general elections in 2023

“One of the pastors, while praying, talked about the first and second tenure. Well, I came out in 2019 to tell the people that I wanted to become the governor but I prayed to God that only His will should be done.And now, I don’t even know if it is the will of God for me to even seek or push out for second tenure”, he said.

Gov Makinde added, “the only prayer I want you to be praying is that God’s will alone should be done in my life.”

Speaking further, the governor tasked professionals and religious leaders to participate in politics to enhance good governance and promote sanity in the political system.

The governor emphasised that only the participation of men and women of faith can give Nigeria a perfect and complete nation.

Founder and President of Christ Revival Miracle Church, Rev. Peter Folorunso Owa in his remarks lauded the Gov Makinde-led administration for the tremendous achievements it has recorded in the last two years, adding that the governor is doing a new thing in Oyo state.

“We are indeed proud of the wisdom of God that guides your decision-making in governance that has brought tremendous achievement and joy to Oyo state.

“What our nation needs at this period is prayers. With prayer and living righteous life, God will hear us and salvage this nation from the various problems affecting her.”