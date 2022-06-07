2023: Imo assembly aspirant assures on quality representation

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Imo state House of Assembly candidate for Ehime Mbano constituency, Chief Chidiebere Anyanwu Ogaraku, has assured his constituents of quality representation if he is given the mandate to represent them in 2023.

Ogaraku posed a galant feat when he defeated the former Speaker of the House, Lawman Duruji, at the PDP primaries.

He said he would concentrate on the empowerment of his constituents and give attention to agriculture.

He also said if elected, he would use his position to unite all his constituents, irrespective of their party linings and made it clear that Ehime Mbano had been a PDP controlled area and would remain so.

He seized the opportunity to give special thanks to God Almighty for giving him success in the primary election, saying “it was not easy but God did it for me. Without Him, I wouldn’t have emerged.”

He also described the election as peaceful, free and credible, commending the orgainisers for a job well done.

