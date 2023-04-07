2023: Imo Strikers lift Sheroes Cup as RSDF doles out N2m cash to teams [PICTURES]

Imo Strikers on Friday April 7, 2023 held their own to beat Dannaz Ladies of Lagos 1-0 in the final of Sheroes Cup 02 staged inside Area 3 playground.

The only goal was registered in the 57th minute, courtesy of an own goal after a well-taken corner kick by Oparanmegwa Pattra.

The victory ensured that the Owerri-based women team won the pre-season tournament organised by Ratels Sports Development Foundation (RSDF) for Nigeria Women Football (NWFL) Championship and nationwide clubs.

A total of eight clubs drawn from parts of the country participated in the week-long competition.

Imo Strikers coach Nelly Orisakwe who spoke shortly after her side emerged Champions attributed their success to hardwork and prayer.

Also speaking, Dannaz Ladies coach Bashiru Fatai said the competition has helped them to discover areas where they will focus and make needed corrections before League kick-off.

At the closing ceremony, President of RSDF, Barr. Paul Edeh, who reeled out several milestones of the Foundation, spoke of the essence of the pre-season tournament which is at its 5th edition with a promise to sustain the tempo.

He said, “This pre-season tournament for Championship and Nationwide teams was conceptualized to help prepare the clubs ahead of NWFL Championship and Nationwide leagues.

“Amazingly, the competition has also thrown up lots of talents as well as revealed that the FCT Football Association is supportive of women football development in Nigeira. We will continue to partne with the FCT FA which indeed is one of the best football associations in Nigeria.”

The RSDF boss announced and made N2 million payments to winning and participating clubs.

From the total amount, the overall winners got N700,000, while the runners up and third place sides smiled home with N300,000 and N200,000 respectively.

A total of N400,000 was shared among the other six participating teams at the end of the competition.

The Foundation also gave N50,000, totaling N400,000 as feeding allowance in the beginning of the tournament to all teams.

A member of RSDF board of Trustees Barr. Nicholas Elechi had donated N200,000, being part of prize money handed over to the overall winners.

The Foundation also gave a set of jerseys and five balls each to all participating clubs.

