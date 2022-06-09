2023: INEC activates nomination help center, reminds parties of candidates lists

As political parties round off their primaries for the 2023 general election, (9th June, 2022), the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has activated a Nomination Help Centre, to assist parties submit their candidates’ list via the dedicated online portal.

The commission also reminded political parties to adhere to the timeline for submission of the list as stated in the timetable and schedule of activities for the 2023 general election.

Chairman of INEC, Prof Mahmood Yakubu who led journalists on a tour of the Nomination Help Centre, situated at the Media Centre of the INEC headquarters, Abuja, on Thursday 9th June, 2022, said the Centre will be open 24 hours to receive calls and also download and process the list of nominated candidates from political parties within the stipulated period.

The INEC chairman had before the declared open a meeting with Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs)

The commission had organised a 4-day training for staff of political parties who were nominated by their parties to upload the list of candidates.

In his remarks at the meeting with the RECs, the INEC said; “with this innovation, the commission has eliminated the physical interface between party officials and INEC staff for the purpose of submitting the list of candidates for the 2023 general election”.

He reminded the political parties that; “all nominations must be uploaded to the portal on/or before the deadlines. He explained that “the portal will automatically shut down at 6.00pm (1800hrs) on Friday 17th June 2022 for national elections and 6.00pm (1800hrs) on Friday 15th July 2022 for State elections”.

Yakubu explained that “for the next one week from tomorrow 10th June 2022, all political parties are required to submit their list of candidates for national elections (Presidential/Vice Presidential, Senatorial and House of Representatives) latest by Friday 17th June 2022”

“For state elections (Governorship/Deputy Governorship and State Houses of Assembly), the list of candidates shall be uploaded from 1st to 15th July 2022 as provided in the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the 2023 General Election already released by the Commission”.

Prof Yakubu added, “all political parties a

re required to upload the details of their candidates for each constituency to the INEC Candidate Nomination Portal (ICNP). To achieve this objective, four officials recommended by each of the 18 political parties were trained on the procedure for uploading the nomination forms to the dedicated web portal. Confidential Access Codes to the portal have already been given to each political party to facilitate the uploading of its nominations”.

He warned, “For emphasis, the commission wishes to remind political parties that only the names of candidates that emerged from democratic primaries as provided by Sec. 84 of the Electoral Act 2022 shall be submitted to the Commission.

Similarly, the list of all presidential and governorship candidates must be accompanied by the names of their running mates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

