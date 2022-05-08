2023: INEC chairman opens up on joining presidential race



Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Prof Mahmood Yakubu has stated that he would not contemplate to join the presidential race as such matters are at variance with the law, morality and his personal principles.

This came on the heels of innuendoes in certain quarters that Nigerians should not be surprised if the INEC Chairman joins the presidential race or urging him to do so.

Describing the insinuation as a preposterous proposition, Chief Press Secretary to the INEC chairman Rotimi Oyekanmi, in a statement on Sunday said ‘it will not happen.”

According to Oyekanmi, the chairman remains an umpire committed to free, fair and credible elections, adding that his constitutional responsibilities as the chief electoral commissioner of the federation and returning officer for the presidential election are onerous enough for him.

The statement said, “Our attention has been drawn to innuendoes in certain quarters that Nigerians should not be surprised if the INEC Chairman joins the Presidential race or urging him to do so. It is a preposterous proposition. It will not happen.

“The chairman remains an umpire committed to free, fair and credible elections. His constitutional responsibilities as the chief electoral commissioner of the federation and returning officer for the presidential election are onerous enough for him to even contemplate straying into extraneous matters at variance with the law, morality and his personal principles.

“The chairman will continue to discharge his responsibilities without affection for, or ill-will against, any political party or candidate.”

