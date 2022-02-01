2023: INEC charges in-house PR officers to protect polls’ integrity

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has charged Information managers and Public Relations Officers under its employ to brace up professionally to effectively communicate its innovations by in order to protect the integrity of elections.

National Commissioner and Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee (IVEC), Festus Okoye Esq. gave the charge at the opening of a two-day capacity building workshop for Heads of Voter Education and Publicity (HODs VEP) and Public Relations Officers (PAOs) on “Strategic Communications and Operationalisation of the INEC Communication Policy, holding in Kano.

The workshop organised with support from the European Centre for Electoral Support (ECES), is the second of two batches with participants at the ongoing workshop drawn from the 19 Northern states and the FCT.

The INEC Chairman who reminded the participants of the commission’s resolve to raise the bar of credibility in elections, encouraged them to remain firm, focused and courageous in the months and years ahead.

He said “2022 is really the election year and most of the activities leading to the 2023 general election will be executed this year. Let us resolve to be the difference and make the difference in the electoral process and the growth and development of democracy.”

Speaking on the need for participants to defend the Commission knowledgably, the National Commissioner said; “you must have a working understanding of the constitutive legal instruments that defines and circumscribes the powers of the Commission. If you have little or limited understanding of the Constitution, the Electoral Act, the Rules, Regulations and Guidelines of the Commission you cannot guide, advocate on and educate Nigerians on issues and processes that guides and defines the electoral process. Read the Constitution”.

“Read the Electoral Act. Read the Regulations, Guidelines and Manuals of the Commission. You don’t have a choice. It is your mandate. It is your field. It is your responsibility”, he added.

Admonishing the commission’s information managers in the states to be up and doing and professional, Okoye said “you must engage the traditional media to assist in dissemination of information and sensitizing our people on issues in the electoral process. You must read, you must listen to the radio and watch the television”.

“It is important to go out there and make your points in the best way that the Nigerian people can and will understand. Advocacy and sensitisation is not modelling or beauty contests. You are only required to be presentable, make your points and sell your message”.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Kano, Prof. Riskuwa Arabu Shehu, in his welcome remarks, noted that the workshop was very critical and central to the success of the Commission.