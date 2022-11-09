2023: INEC laments poor response to PVC collection in Kogi

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Kogi state, Dr. Hale Gabriel Longpet, has decried low collection of Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) in the state, calling on the people to do the needful before the conduct of general elections.

Dr Longpet who stated this in Lokoja Wednesday during a press conference, disclosed that as at November 2022, a total of 1,919,350 PVCs was registered in Kogi state, noting that a total of 162,477 PVCs still remained uncollected by the owners.

Longpet noted that the PVC collection which has been ongoing nationwide since September 2021, is key and central to the kind of leaders that the people desire.

He expressed dismay over nonchalant attitude of citizens in Kogi state toward collection PVCs that empowered them to elect credible leaders of their choice.

“One cannot hope to vote if he or she does not have a PVC hence the need for a call on those that have not responded to do so. While PVCs for those that registered between June 28th and 31st will be ready this November, the Commission is working very hard to improve the process of PVC collection to ensure that the people have a pleasant experience when they go to collect their cards”, the REC said.

He called on the media to brace up in its constitutional roles in shaping the political landscapes of various countries worldwide.

He assured that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), now armed with improved electoral act, administrative procedures and requisite technology will ensure credible, free and fair elections come 2023.

According to him “the days of wanton manipulation of election results is over. However, this task cannot be left to INEC alone hence the need for Nigerians, the media and all stakeholders as well as organisations to partner with us to deliver elections that will be globally acceptable”.