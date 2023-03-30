2023: INEC presents certificates of return to 25 Kogi members-elect 

B

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Thursday presented certificates of return to the twenty five members-elect of the Kogi state House of Assembly with a charge to ensure they fulfill their electioneering campaign to the people.

Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in charge of Kogi state, Dr. Gabriel Longpet, while presenting the certificates to them at the state headquarters of INEC in Lokoja said the members offered certificates are the winners of the elections into the state House of Assembly in Kogi state conducted by INEC on 18th March, 2023, after the presidential elections.

He admonished the Assembly members-elect to reflect on the struggles, campaign and ensure that they made the lives of their constituents much better than they met it.

”I know your intention to serve your communities is what motivated you to come out, and you must live up to the expectation of your people. You must uphold the goals, objectives, and the commitment you made to your people, and ensure that your conducts in and out of the House reflect the objectives in which you have put yourselves forward.

”You must devote yourselves to advance the course of your people at the local level irrespective of your political party platform,” he said.

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

