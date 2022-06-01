2023: INEC trains party officials on nomination portal



The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has commenced the training of political party officials on the use of the redesigned INEC’s Candidate Nomination Portal (ICNP) in preparation for the 2023 general election.

The ICNP is one of the technological innovations introduced by the commission in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic to reduce physical interactions and automate its processes.

Chairperson of the Legal Services, Clearance and Complaints Committee (LSC&CC), Mrs. May Agbamuche-Mbu, who declared the occasion open in Abuja noted that “the ICNP has been in use since the 2020 Edo and Ondo state governorship elections.

She explained that the new provisions in the Electoral Act (2022), which made provision for several technological innovations, has additionally given the commission a general discretion to apply technology as it sees fit.

The National Commissioner disclosed that the portal was recently redesigned to accommodate the greater demands of a wider, general election nomination process.

She said, “This training is of utmost importance to political parties as it will enlighten them on the guidelines for nomination of candidates and the new procedure of the ICNP bearing in mind that political parties will be submitting forms on the portal in respect of candidates they intend to sponsor for the various offices in One Thousand, Four Hundred and Ninety-Nine (1,499) constituencies in Nigeria.”

The four-day training workshop on the use of the ICNP was organised with support from the International Foundation for Electoral Systems (IFES).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

