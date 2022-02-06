2023: Insecurity threatening polls, ex- Cross River deputy governor governor warns ﻿

The immediate past deputy governor of Cross River state, 0 Efiok Cobham, has urged the federal government to do everything within its powers to checkmate the rising wave of insecurity, describing it as threat to the conduct of the 2023 general elections.

Cobham, who was also drafted in to chair the caretaker committee of the People Democratic Party (PDP) in the state when Gov Ben Ayade dumped the party last year, said this in a chat with our reporter in Calabar.

Asked to comment on the issue of direct primary for political parties generating heat in the polity in recent times, Cobham said “although direct primary is desirable and in order, the circumstances in the country today does not accommodate it.

“Our security architecture is frightful. Take for instance Cross River state, we have 196 wards, so you have 196 flashpoints within one day. Can our security personnel manage the fallout of direct primary in 196 wards on one day? What is the level of manpower that we have in terms of security?”

The former deputy governor said he agreed with President Muhammadu Buhari on the issue of direct primary, saying arms and weapons proliferation has become a threat to the conduct of free and fair primaries including the 2023 general elections.

“There is hunger and poverty across the country. These are things that limit the patience of an individual, it does not take long to snap and as the popular adage goes, a hungry man does not take long to get angry. He is already angry because he is hungry and then you now perpetuate circumstances that will further trigger it, then the gun powder would definitely explode.

“In fact when I think of 2023, I fear due to the level of security in our country. I never thought that armed civilians could take over a police station but now armed thug enter a police station, break into the armoury and take arms away. Who would have thought that they would have the temerity to kidnap a police commissioner and then demand for ransom to get him released?

“I used to think that there are some things that cannot happen in Nigeria but today, those thing are happening before our eyes.