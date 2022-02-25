2023: Internal conflict by political parties affecting our democracy – CNG

Speakers at the Benue state edition of the Maitama Sule Leadership Lecture Series organised by the Student Wing of the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) have faulted the operations of political parties in Nigeria.

According to them, corrupt bosses of political machines at every level have dominated its structures.

Speaking at the lecture monitored online by our reporter, Friday, the keynote speaker, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, who is also the spokesperson of the CNG, warned that voter apathy was likely to threaten the 2023 general elections.

He said, “Godfatherism and the lack of internal party democracy have become the major factors militating against democratic consolidation in Nigeria by the PDP and APC which are plagued by internal wrangling, littered with factions, stink of corruption and mired in leadership crises.

“And while PDP remains one of the parties in Nigeria, where lack of internal democracy is highly visible, the way the APC becomes enmeshed in intra-party conflicts at all levels of government and its institutions barely six years into its emergence is also worrisome.

“About nine years after, the expectations of some Nigerians that a better administered party had arrived appear to have sunk. The ruling APC has been grappling with some issues at the national and state levels as its national convention and 2023 elections beckon.

“It is unfortunate that the major parties in Nigeria have inevitably been handed over to godfathers, who recklessly impose candidates with questionable character and no leadership qualities on the citizens.

On his part, the lead paper presenter, Dr. Nyor Gabriel Azah, of the Benue State University, said the well-being of any political system “is dependent on sincerity, fairness, equality and other ingredients that ensure cooperation among the citizenry.”