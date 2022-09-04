2023: International election monitor cautions electorate against vote selling 

An international election monitor, Ambassador Hamzat Lawal, has cautioned voters against selling votes to candidates of political parties that lack the capacity to deliver dividends of democracy.

Lawal who is also the chief executive officer, Connected Development, a civil society organisation, stated this Sunday at Magongo community in Ogori-Magongo local government area of Kogi state during a sensitisation advocacy on the need for electorate to conduct themselves peacefully and vote rightly during the 2023 general elections.

The activist charged the people at the grassroots to base their choice of candidate during election on competence and vibrancy that will bring about service to the people and their communities.

“This is the period of electioneering campaign where money bags will come to you to buy your conscience with money, maggi, cloth, rice and beans so you give them your votes at the expense of your future and that of your children.

“I am in this community today to sensitise you about what will happen to you if you surrender to such politicians. Time has come when the electorate should look beyond taking money from politicians and base their votes on credibility of the candidates contesting elections.

“Today women are suffering in various communities, no portable water, roads are in bad condition, no primary health centre and where it exists, no medical personnel and no drugs. Children can no longer go to school for fear of being kidnapped for ransom and youth are roaming the street for lack of jobs.

“Democracy is about the people and you must ensure that the dividends of democracy are delivered to you by giving your votes and support to candidates that will value your mandate and I am appealing to you that as we go into campaign season we should create avenue for peace,” he pleaded.

