2023: IPOB breaks silence over Igbo presidency moves

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Wednesday mocked Igbo leaders over their scheme towards actualising the emergence of a president from the region.

This was contained in a statement issued by the IPO spokesman, Emma Powerful, who charged the South-east governors to rally behind the Biafra mandate of IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

The statement further noted that the northern oligarchy would never support a Nigerian president of Igbo extraction, hence the need to support Biafra.

An excerpt from the statement reads: “The attention of the global movement and family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) under the command and leadership of our great leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has been drawn to the unpatriotic moves by some unreliable elders in Biafra land who are begging the Almajiri elders for president of Nigeria from Igbo stock in 2023.

“We want to make it categorically clear to desperate Igbo politicians, both elders and self-acclaimed leaders, that IPOB under Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is not looking for any Nigerian President of Igbo extraction under the present contraption called Nigeria.

“Again, IPOB will never be a party to their begging and fawning for a transient political office at the detriment of our freedom. They must understand that our singular concern is the unconditional release of our leader, Mazi Kanu. If our elders think they can use IPOB and Kanu to bargain their ways into political office, then they are in for the shock of their life.

“Some self-appointed Igbo leaders, desperate for power in 2023, should refrain from making unguarded utterances that make the entire Igbo race a laughing stock by Northerners. It makes no sense to be desperate over the power shift in 2023 while illustrious Igbo son, Mazi Kanu is still in detention.

“IPOB members that died did not die because of Igbo president of the Zoological Republic of Nigeria. What we need at this very point in time is the unconditional release of our leader, Mazi Kanu.

“It is better Igbo politicians, businessmen, elders, traditional rulers, religious leaders, and acclaimed leaders including Ohaneze Ndigbo should retrace their steps and carry themselves with dignity at all times.”

