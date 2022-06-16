2023: It’s Taraba’s turn to produce Vice President – APC Group

As the 2023 presidential race thickens with widened consultations on the choice for a Vice President within the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), a political youth group popularly known as APC Youth Development Forum(APC-YDF) has stated that it was time for Taraba State to produce the next Vice President. The statement was made by the National President of APC-YDF Comrade Solomon Audu in Abuja while reacting to the ongoing consultations on the options available to the party in considering a presidential pair for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

He noted that Taraba state has produced commited and devout Leaders who have left no stone unturned in ensuring the growth and betterment of the Party both at state and national levels. He therefore called on the attention of the leadership of the party as well as the APC Presidential Candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to look towards Taraba state to produce a running for his Presidential race.

He mentioned that the likes of Chief Ezekiel Afunkoyo who is a renown security expert, a devout politician, a trained Diplomat, an organizational Strategist and a goal oriented administrator with over 20years of experience in public service may fit best as the running mate of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Comrade Audu further hailed Tinubu and assured him of the support of the teaming Nigerian youths in the forthcoming general polls. He however adviced and encouraged the leadership of the Party to be conscious of the plight of the people with emphasis on balanced governance for the sake of peace and unity. While concluding his statement he noted that Chief Afunkoyo is intellectually exposed and politically inclined with the needs of Nigerians, stressing that his achievements, notable contributions to the party and influence in the northeast cannot be underemphasized.

Afunkoyo was a key player to the victory of APC in 2015, haven made selfless commitments and sacrifices with massive campaigns across the northeast and Nigeria in entirety. He is currently the Chairman of the the Board of Management of Nnamdi Azikiwe University Hospital. He is a 3times Governorship Aspirant in Taraba State and also a Member of the Presidential Defence Think-tank Committee. Chief Afukonyo was the Chairmanship Candidate for National Republican Convention Party from 1994 to 1995. In 1995 untill 1996, he held the position of Director Research and Member Board of Trustees of the Democratic People’s Party(DPN).

In 2011 he was appointed as GMB 2011 Campaign Coordinator for Taraba State and was later a Gubernatorial Aspirant of the then newly birthed Congress for Progressive Change(CPC) in Taraba State. He led a massive crusade of Supporters during the 2015 general elections, which birthed President Muhammadu Buhari as President under the victorious mandate of APC. In 2019, Chief Afukonyo made several efforts to ensure that the ruling All Progressive Congress-APC remained in power, especially at the presidential level which was achieved.

