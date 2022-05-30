2023: It’s time for new blood – Zaura



The flag bearer for Kano Central senatorial district, on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Abdulsalam Zaura, has said the present democratic dispensation in the country is destined to be taken over by the new blood.

According to Zaura, this is the only way of doing away with the old political elite who has over the years dominated the political landscape.

Speaking to news men in Kano Sunday over his recent nomination as the candidate to contest for the Kano Central senatorial district on the platform of the APC, Zaura said he was not in any way rattled by the membership of two former governors in the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) who it was believed would work towards fighting the ruling APC in the state.

According to him, it was high time for the old guards calling the shots in the political fray realised the simple fact that their time is up considering the fact that the electorate were completely fed up with their excessive monopoly in the face of the new blood penchant for leadership affirming that injecting new blood into the system would open a new vista for a new paradigm shift.

He said,” it is time for the new breed to take over from the old guards for a new dawn to be ushered in. we are pretty confident that we can pull a surprise. what is most needed at present is the courage and temerity to weather the storm.”

He, however, stated that he is ever ready to support any presidential nominee on the platform of the APC in winning the presidential race positing that the choice of the party should be the choice of everyone in as much as one has the flair for victory.

