2023: I’ve consulted PDP, ministers, govs on my presidential ambition – Bala

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state has stated that he had so far consulted some of his colleagues, the governors, ministers and the Bauchi state leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over his presidential ambition.

He stated this Friday when a coalition of northern youth leaders flanked by the Bauchi state chapters of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), traders and artisans associations staged a rally at the Government House in support of his ambition.

He added that the Bauchi state chapter of the party, ministers and some of his colleagues the consulted had given him the go-ahead to run.

The governor thanked the coalition for finding him suitable for the exalted position and that it was not the first such call was made by them on him to run.

Earlier, the national president of the Northern Youth Leaders Forum, Elliot Afiyo, who led the rally, said based on their findings “Bala Mohammed remains the best presidential material for 2023.”

Afiyo said Forum had played significant roles for the emergence of all the presidential candidates who were later elected since the return of democracy in the country in 1998.