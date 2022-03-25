2023: I’ve not anointed anyone as successor – Okowa

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state Thursday said he has not endorsed any governorship aspirant on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as his successor.

Three governorship aspirants including current deputy governor, Kingsley Otuaro; current speaker of the House of Assembly, Sheriff Oborevwori; and former Minister of State for Education, Kenneth Gbagi, are claiming that Okowa has endorsed them.

But speaking through his Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu, the governor said his name was being dropped for envisaged advantage.

He said the aspirants were simply identifying with the achievements of his administration and the integrity which he had built over the years.

Aniagwu who addressed journalists in Asaba, said the governor is democrat and would not be interested in asking anybody to step down.

“The governor will not be interested in asking anybody to step down because he is a democrat. But his achievements and pedigree will speak very loud.

“Everybody knows that the governor has recorded a number of achievements, and it is believed and rightly so that any direction he shakes his body will have a whole lot of advantage because he has been able to add a whole lot of values to the promises he made.

“If in that light because they believe the name of the governor is capable of giving them advantage, you can’t blame them, and we are not going to fight them for using the name of the governor because they are trying to associate themselves with what is good.”