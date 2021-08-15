2023: Jega best option for Nigeria’s presidency – Group

The former chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)’s chairman, Prof Attahiru Jega, has been described as the best option for Nigeria’s presidency in 2023.

This was stated in Kano by the chairman of Jega Supporters Movement of Nigeria, Comrade Ahamad Tijjani, who also praised his achievements from his times in the academia to the time he headed the INEC.

He described Jega as a man with strong sense of ethics and morality that exhibits the type of leadership Nigerians needed.

“Professor Attahiru Jega as INEC chairman founded security in the voting system such that the electorate felt comfortable to come out and vote. Everyone can remember how voters were accredited early in the day and how voting took place at the same time.

“Indeed under Jega’s stewardship as chairman of INEC Nigeria witnessed the most peaceful and successful election ever in 2015 where an incumbent president handed over to the opposition candidate.

“He raised Nigeria’s democratic reputation abroad with the way he enhanced and strengthened the INEC through various modifications he introduced.

“On appointment at INEC he addressed the issue of lack of integrity of the voters register in the country by totally overhauling it where. He also founded new polling stations out of the overwhelmed ones in place” he said.

Tijjani also touched on Jegas performance as a labour activist and academician describing him as “best known labour activist”.

“His tenure as the Vice Chancellor of the Bayero University, Kano brought about a lot of transformations and raised the university to the level of the best university then according to the Nigerian Universities Commission (NUC) rating.

“He was a determined opponent of the military rule in the 1990s who fought tirelessly for democracy in the country as president of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

“Jega had proved himself to be a man of strong sense of ethics and morality with exemplary leadership qualities of courage and consistency in the fight for the autonomy in the academic sector.

“We saw what he achieved in 1992 on the issue of welfare agreement and salary increase as well as increased funding of the universities in Nigeria.

“It was Jega’s ASUU team that recommended the idea of education tax on companies that gave birth to the Education Trust Fund (ETF) through a 1993 decree.

“With these exemplary performances and many more not mentioned, we call on Jega to accept our invitation for him to join the presidential race come 2023 and for Nigerians, men, women, young and old, north and south to come together for him.

“We are confident that he can rebuild the battered Nigerian economy, education, security situation, trade and others and also reset Nigeria on the path of greatness again. Lets keep all sentiments aside and face reality,” the Jega support group leader stated.