2023 Jigawa guber poll: PDP forum woos Mustapha Sule Lamido

The Forum of Former Local Government Chairmen of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Jigawa state has called on Mustapha Sule Lamido to join the governorship race in 2023 on the party’s platform.

The group made the call on Wednesday in a communique of their extraordinary meeting held at Gumel Foundation in the ancient city of Gumel, Jigawa state.

The communique read by the secretary of the forum, who was chairman of Yankwashi local government area, Hon Musa Abdullahi Karkarna, said 22 of the 27 council chairmen that served under the PDP administration attended the meeting and they all agreed on the resolution that Mustapha, the son of former governor of the state, Alhaji Sule Lamido, should fly the party’s flag in next year’s governorship poll.

He said the group has critically examined the situation Jigawa state found itself today, and noted that the state is struggling with serious social and economic challenges as well as infrastructure decay which need to be fixed.

The group maintained that the qualities required of a person that can confront the task of fixing Jigawa state are embedded in Dr Mustapha Sule Lamido.

“Mustaph Sule Lamido is well educated and has strong mind of confronting difficult judgement at difficult time and above all he is very sincere and obedient party member, so we believe he can do the job.

“In view of the foregoing, we are calling on this intellectual youth and gentleman in person of Mustapha Lamido to contest the gubernatorial ticket of our great party, PDP, for a rescue mission,” the group said.