2023: Jonathan is APC presidential candidate, Abuja clergyman declares



Ahead of the presidential primaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC), an Abuja-based Christian Minister, Pastor Prize Aluko, has declared that former President Goodluck Jonathan is already the party’s presidential candidate “in accordance with the authoritative will of God.”

The senior pastor of The Resurrected Assembly (GROM), and Convener of Abuja Ministers Prayer Outreach (AMPO), disclosed that whatever is happening at the moment in the political life of the former president, was an accomplishment of God’s prophesy since 2020.

He noted that going by the divine mandate of God, no matter who emerge as presidential candidate from other political parties, the APC will still maintain its winning streak in 2023 with Jonathan as its presidential candidate.

Pastor Aluko accordingly called on Jonathan to make himself available for God to use him to rescue the country in such a time like this.

“Former President Goodluck Jonathan is already the presidential flagbearer of the APC even before the primary. This is in accordance with the God’s will since 2020.

“So, whatever is happening today is an accomplishment of the prophesy of God. And God is still maintaining that his words will definitely come to pass.

“Therefore, Jonathan should not to trade off the divine mandate of becoming the next president in 2023, but to take the bold steps as this will be his last opportunity to rule the country.

“He should not dilly-dally for too long on the issue but to take the bull by the horn by immediately moving into the APC where the key to the fulfillment of his presidential ambition lies”, Pastor Prize added.

Over the past few months, the clergy has been consistent with his prophecy that Goodluck Jonathan will return in 2023 as president through the instrumentality of God’s divine mandate.

Specifically, in his prophetic declaration in 2020, pastor Aluko said, “God has revealed to him clearly that Jonathan will return to Aso Rock as the next Nigerian president in 2023.

He stated however that for the prophecy to be actualised, “Jonathan must decamp from his present political platform, the PDP and contest election on the ticket of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

”The Lord has said that his (Jonathan) chapter in the PDP has been closed and a new chapter of his political journey has been opened, not in the PDP, but in APC. That he has to aligned himself with the purpose and will of God for his life to be able to fulfil his presidential mandate.

“God allowed him to move out of the presidential seat for a purpose to be able to train him on the aspect of the things he wanted him to do. Now that God is bringing him back, he will be able to fulfil that purpose.

“That Jonathan should not listen to distractors but that he should move out from their crowd and follow God’s counsel. That the finger of God is pointing at him to become the Nigerian President come 2023. And that can only be fulfilled if he decides to follow the will of God and leave the political party where he is now, and move to the APC.”

He accordingly urged other presidential aspirants of the APC to step down for Goodluck Jonathan “and allow the authoritative will of God to be accomplished.”

Only recently, in keeping to his prophecy, Aluko warned that the ruling APC will lose the 2023 presidency if it fails to adopt former President Goodluck Jonathan as its consensus candidate.

