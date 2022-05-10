2023: Jonathan rejects presidential forms

Former President, Goodluck Jonathan, has reacted angrily over the purported purchase of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential nomination forms for the 2023 election, pegged at N100million, describing the move as an insult to his person.

The former President, who had been rumoured to be one of the persons being nurtured by some interest groups in the APC, was reacting to the audacious move, said to have been made by a supposed coalition of Northern groups, including farmers, cattle herders and street urchins, popularly known as almajeris.

But in a quick riposte to the development, which had attracted intense commentaries on the social media, the former President, through his spokesman, Ikechukwu Eze, denounced the group for going ahead with such agenda without first clearing from him.

Eze, wrote in a statement, dripping with anger: “It has come to our notice that a group has purportedly purchased Presidential Nomination and Expression of Interest forms, of the All Progressives Congress APC, in the name of former President Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan.

“We wish to categorically state that Dr. Jonathan was not aware of this bid and did not authorize it. We want to state that if the former President wanted to contest an election, he would make his intentions clear to the public and will not enter through the back door.

“While we appreciate the overwhelming request by a cross-section of Nigerians, for Dr. Jonathan to make himself available for the 2023 Presidential election, we wish to state, that he has not in anyway, committed himself to this request. Buying a presidential aspiration form in the name Dr. Jonathan without his consent, knowing the position he had held in this country, is considered an insult to his person. The general public is therefore advised to disregard it.”

