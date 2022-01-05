2023: Jonathan’s promoters enemies of APC -Ex-Buhari’s aide

Former Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on National Assembly Matters (House of Representatives) Abdulrahman Kawu Sumaila has described those pushing for the candidacy of former President Goodluck Jonathan as flag bearer of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as enemies of the party.

Kawu, who was also a former member of the House of Representatives, opted for the likes of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Rotimi Amaechi, Osinbajo and Minister of State for Education, Nwajiuba, as better potential candidates, insisting that pushing for Jonathan to become APC’s candidate would automatically mean APC has failed.

Kawu in a statement, Wednesday, said Jonathan had played his role and should be left alone, noting that APC had candidates with better credentials from the southern part of the country,

He further stated that the former president’s backers were “enemies within” the ruling party.

“I don’t think those pushing for Jonathan to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari under our great party wish the APC well. Yes, Jonathan is a reformed democrat who deserves our commendation.

“But he had played his own role under the PDP. Nobody will take away the credit of conceding defeat as a sitting president and handing over power to the opposition peacefully from Jonathan. As a matter of fact, he is better than some of the people in our party.

“However, we cannot as a party say Jonathan should come and pick our presidential ticket when we have better candidates in our midst. That will mean we have failed,” he said in the statement.

According to the former lawmaker and presidential aide, APC if is interested in giving its presidential ticket to the southern part of the country, there are stalwarts that contributed immensely to the success of the party.

He, specifically, cited from the South South, Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, who served as the Director General of the APC Presidential Campaign Organisation twice should be considered among others names, describing Amaechi as a team player that has demonstrated good leadership during his assignment as the DG twice

He noted that Amaechi had all it takes to lead the country better than Jonathan.

