2023: Kaduna assembly aspirant promises effective representation

Kaduna state House of Assembly aspirant for Jema’a constituency on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, Mr. Johnson Zaki, has assured his constituents of effective representation if given the mandate.

Zaki, a 35-year-old business tycoon, made the pledge while speaking with newsmen in Kafanchan, headquarters of Jema’a local government area.

According to him, he is in the race for the Jema’a Assembly seat to provide positive, all inclusive representation, which he said, had been lacking in the constituency.

“I am in this contest because I want to give quality representation to my people because they deserve it and much more.

“Before now, I have been carrying out projects in Jema’a that have direct bearing on the lives of my people, in my own personal capacity.

“And so getting the people’s mandate can only mean more projects and empowerment programs for the women and youths to realize their full potential.

“I will hold quarterly town hall meetings to ensure popular views and needs of communities are documented and a follow up to ensure positive action,” he added.

He added that educational scholarships, agricultural interventions for farmers, sports and health issues will be given priority.

The business man said he was bringing fresh energy and ideas to better the lot of his people, noting that the industry and innovativeness of the youths makes them well placed to transform society.

“If I get the seat, we will do great exploits. People will see radical changes in Jema’a constituency.

“I will be bringing my youthful energy and new ideas to turn things around for the good of everyone. It won’t be business as usual I assure you,” he stated.

In his legislative blueprint, the aspirant promised to initiate quality legislation that would improve the socio-economic well-being of his constituents and Kaduna people at large.