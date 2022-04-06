2023: Kaduna assembly member Kalat promises better deal 

A member of the Kaduna state House of Assembly on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon Ali Kalat, has promised to provide better and qualitative representation to his Jema’a state constituency if given the mandate to serve them for the second time.

Hon. Kalat made the pledge while commissioning his campaign office and declaring his intention to vie for seat in Kafanchan, headquarters of Jema’a local government area of the state, recently.

He said, since the PDP lost power to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna state, legislators like him have been facing a lot of challenges under the ruling party thereby hindering them from fulfilling their campaign promises to the people.

According to him, his decision to seek re-election was borne out of his desire to serve the people according to their yearnings and aspirations, noting that the support he has been enjoying followed the realisation that good governance is beyond religious or ethnic affiliation.

Ali Kalat said he is optimistic that the PDP will restore its lost glory by winning the election in 2023, a situation that would give him the opportunity to deliver more dividends of democracy to the people.

“I am running for the seat, not for myself but to serve the good people of this local government. I promise to fight for what is meant for you and also defend you,” he said.

He observed that since he was voted into power, Kafanchan has not witnessed any crisis, noting with sadness that most crises bedeviling the area always emanated from neighbouring local government areas, adding that the people of the area love peace and would never allow anyone to cause anything that would disrupt the peaceful coexistence being enjoyed in the area.

In his remarks, the Director General of his campaign organisation, Mr Michael Gandu, described Kalat as the right man for the job, given his impressive pedigree in politics.