2023: Kalu tackles Tinubu, Wike, others, drops ambition for presidency

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu berated Presidential aspirants from South West and South – South within the folds of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Kalu who took a swipe at the aspirants in a personally signed press statement on Tuesday in Abuja, said their aspirations have no respect for fairness, equity and Justice as far as the people of South East who have never occupied the position wre concerned.

He declared in the statement that since fellow Southerners from South- West and South – South were not ready to cede the contest for interested aspirants from South-East, he will not participate in the contest by seeking re – election into the Senate.

He accused the Presidential aspirants from the affected two zones in the South of hypocrisy, saying it is wrong for them to clamour for power shift from the North to the South and at the same time, blocked the only zone in the South from having it.

He said, “Everywhere in the world, politics is situational and that of Nigeria is exceptionally situational.

“The situation in Nigeria is that without the support of other regions, it would amount to shadow chasing for a South Easterner to be President.

“This is the reason I have been in the frontline of the call that the two major political parties, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) should zone their presidential tickets to the South East as they did for the South West in 1999.

“In the absence of this zoning, I shall return to the Senate and stay away from the presidential contest. The reality is that the North is more advantageous to win elections in this democratic setting.

“I’m even shocked with the number of aspirants coming from the South West and the South South. It is embarrassing that these aspirants (APC and PDP) have no single respect and concern for the South East. I had thought they would think about the South East; I thought they would support us.

“It has become a joke to an ordinary Nigerian who hears Southern commentators and aspirants rooting for a Southern President on the premise of fairness, equity and justice.

“How can you talk about these morals when you are not even fair to your own brothers?

“If there is anything like “fairness”, “equity” and “justice”, it should be the entire South pushing for a president of South East extraction. Anything less than that is “hypocritical”, “unjustifiable”and “inordinate.

“What moral justification does a Southerner who refused to be fair to his brothers have against a Northerner running for president? It will be very insensitive , unreasonable and disrespectful for any Southern man to criticize a presidential aspirant from the North on the ground that the North has done eight years and power should return to the South.

“The South West and the South South have successfully completed their tenures as ‘President and Vice President’.They should have the courage to support their brothers from the South East.

“If the next president after President Muhammadu Buhari does not come from the South East, there would be nothing unfair and unjust if he/she comes from Daura.

“This country belongs to all of us and the unity of the country should be paramount . If not for selfishness and greed, how can you say that where a president comes from does not matter simply because you don’t want to support a president of Nigeria from the South East, but turn around to clamor for a power shift to the South?

“If you are convinced that where a president comes from does not matter, let Nigerians not hear you clamour for power shift. Be brave to encourage everyone to run , including President Buhari’s kinsmen. But if you have conscience and believe in equality, then you should support the South East region that is yet to produce a president. That is what I consider as fairness.”

