2023: Kano first lady did not anoint any successor to Ganduje – KNSG

The Kano state government has refuted a report attributed to the First Lady, Prof. Hafsat Abdullahi Umar Ganduje in which she is reported to have endorsed Murtala Sule Garo, commissioner for local government and chieftaincy affairs as successor to her husband come 2023.

In a statement issued, Monday, the state commissioner for information, Malam Muhammad Garba explained that the governor’s wife was quoted out of contest in the trending video clip on the social media platform.

In the video, the statement added, the First Lady was only thrilled by Garo’s performance whom she fondly called Commander and for his support for the policies and programmes of Governor Ganduje and his administration in the state.

“Just as she commended Murtala Sule Garo for his performance, Her Excellency has also been consistent in applauding any other commissioner or public servant who perform wonderfully well in the discharge of his responsibility,” he added.

Malam Garba pointed out that content of the video was twisted by making a fictitious story out of it and given much publicity by people bent on creating confusion and unnecessary tension so as to create divisions in the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in the state.

He called on party members and supporters to exercise patience and restraint until the appropriate time comes for the democratic process to take effect on how a gubernatorial candidate emerges.

The commissioner stated that the Ganduje administration is focused on completion and implementation of key policies and programmes as well as critical infrastructure projects between now and 2023.

He therefore called on party members to disregard rumours being peddled and direct their energy towards supporting the administration to continue to serve them better.