2023: Kano South endorses Alhassan Rurum for governor



Kano South Concerned Citizens Forum (KSCCF) has endorsed Alhassan Rurum to succeed Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje in 2023.

Alhassan Rurum was Speaker of the Kano State House of Assembly during Ganduje’s first term, and is currently a member representing Rano, Kibiya and Bunkure federal constituency and the Chairman House of Representatives Committee on Pension.

The forum also endorsed Hon. Kawu Sumaila for Senator Kano South and Hon. Alhassan Ado Doguwa to be re-elected as the member Tudun Wada/Doguwa so that he will have a chance to become the speaker of the house.

Reading the communiqué, the forum issued to newsmen immediately after its sitting in Kano Sunday on behalf of its chairman, Sen Masud Eljibrin Doguwa, former Senator Kano South, Alhaji Musa Salihu, said Kano South deserves a fair share of the exalted political post.

Salihu argued that Kano South has not had a chance to produce a governor for the state since 1992, saying, “Kano South has largest local government councils, among others in Kano with 16.

“Kano north and Kano Central produced governors. In 2023, the governorship position should be zoned to Kano South for it to have a fair share of the exalted political post.”

Salihu said Kano South has a vital role to play in building Kano state, saying the zone is ready to give its best for the purpose.

He added, “We therefore endorse Alhassan Rurum for governor in 2023 to succeed Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

“And since we are basing our argument on competency, Hon. Kawu Sumaila should be elected senator Kano South and Hon. Alhassan Ado Doguwa be re-elected as the member Tudunwada Doguwa so that he will have a chance to become the speaker of the house.”

Those in attendance at the meeting include Prof. Abdu Salihi, Prof. Isa Yahaya Bunkure, Galadiman Karaye, Alhaji Surajo Garba Karaye, AIG Zarewa, Dr. Aisha Isyaku Kiru, Hon. Alhassan Abubakar former Speaker KNHA, Hon. Abdullahi Maraya, former Dep. Speaker KNHA, Imams and Ulamas from Kano South, students organisations, among others.