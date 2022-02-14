2023: Kebbi Islamic scholars endorse Yariman Bakura for President

Atl east, 500 scholars in kebbi state Monday endorsed a former governor of Zamfara state, Senator Ahmed Sani Bakura for president ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The group under the aegis of Yarima Support Group (YSSN) led by Dr Ibrahim Idris Zakariya, announced the endorsement shortly after a meeting of all stakeholders held at the Waziri Umaru Federal Polytechnic Birnin Kebbi over the weekend.

The scholars drawn from the 21 local government areas of the state, comprising Imams, preachers and other learned Islamic scholars amongst others, offered intensive prayers during the meeting for God to actualise their dreams.

National Organising Secretary of the group, Dr Ibrahim Idris Zakariyya, said they gathered in Birnin Kebbi as part of the group’s strategies to mobilise all and sundry particularly Muslim scholars to offer prayers for the actualisation of Yarima’s presidential ambition in next year’s presidential election.

“This is the time for Yarima to become the president of this country, considering his track records of achievements as two time Governor of Zamfara state and Senator who represented his senatorial district wholeheartedly in the 7th and 8th National Assembly,” he said

Also speaking, Kebbi state coordinator of YSS group, Dr Muhammed Sani Sa’ad, disclosed that a considerable number of scholars from the twenty one local government areas of the state have resolved to join the campaign train.