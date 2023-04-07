2023 Kogi governorship election: APC delegates’ list can’t pass integrity test – Ohikere 

A stakeholder in the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Tom Ohikere, has said the leadership of the party must do everything possible to avert failure in the coming governorship election in Kogi state, by following due process in the selection of the flag bearer.

In a statement made available to journalists in Lokoja, Thursday, Ohikere, a former commissioner in Kogi state, noted that the supposed delegate list was conjured by a few people loyal to the power that be in the state, adding that the said list cannot pass any integrity test.

He called on the leadership of the party not to be swayed by those who are bent on destroying the party for their selfish reasons, but to abide by the principle of change and doing things differently, which was the basis of the formation of the party in 2015.

Ohikere stated that there is need for power to rotate to the Western senatorial district of the state for fairness, equity and justice, adding that the national leadership of the party must come out clearly on this, by adopting the stand of the northern governors who insisted that power must go to the western part of the country, which produced Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu.

