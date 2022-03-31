2023: Kwankwaso emerges NNPP leader, urges Nigerians to join party

Former Kano state governor, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, Wednesday, urged Nigerians, especially, the youths, to join the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) to restore the country and provide the fresh air desired by citizens.

Kwankwaso made the call Wednesday at the national convention of the party in Abuja, saying NNPP is well placed to restore the nation to its former glory and greater heights.

The former governor called on youths to join the party where they would be guaranteed jobs, quality education without strike, among others.

He urged the youth to register with the party and with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to get their voter cards and vote for the party in 2023.

Kwankwaso said if this was done, all the present challenges being witnessed would be a forgotten issue.

“This party is all about correcting the mistakes of the past and with your support, we will achieve a better Nigeria.

“NNPP will soon be the number one force in the country.”

He also urged the party’s delegates to go back to their various states and local governments to mobilise people for NNPP.

“The nation has been experiencing low voter turnout in elections because people are tired of the existing parties.

“This NNPP is fresh air for Nigerians because citizens are looking for a new and better Nigeria since they are tired of the status quo.

“Most of our members could not come for the convention because of the insecurity on our roads; but I promise you with NNPP all will be good. “

The national chairman of the party, Prof. Rufai Alkali from Gombe state said that the establishment of the party was the beginning of the journey to a new dawn for Nigerians.

Alkali said that NNPP would do its best to ensure the development of Nigeria to a higher level on every side.

“Nigerians are tired and are therefore looking for a better option, we are that new option and we shall do our best to ensure that everybody is carried along.

“However, you have to play your part by registering with INEC to get your voter cards and coming out to vote during elections. “



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the party adopted a consensus model for its convention and therefore came up with 30 executives of the party.

Some of the executives are: National Chairman, Prof. Rufai Alkali from Gombe; Deputy National Chairman, Retired AVM John Ifemeje (Anambra); National Secretary, Mr Dipo Olayoku (Ogun) and National Oganising Secretary ,Sulieman Hunkuyi (Kaduna)

Others are Deputy National Secretary, Dr Ahmed Ajuji, Adamawa; National Treasurer; Alhaji Sanin Malam- Bauchi; National Legal Adviser, Prof.Bem Angwe- Benue, among others.