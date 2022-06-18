2023: Kwankwaso reveals NNPP ‘s alliance talks with Peter Obi ‘s Labour Party

The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) and former governor of Kano state, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, has announced that his party is in talk with his Labour Party counterpart, Peter Obi, about forming a coalition ahead of 2023 general election.

Speaking with newsmen on Saturday, he said they were looking into the possibility of merging in order to win the presidential election in 2023.

According to him; “We are really talking to Peter Obi, or at least saying that the committee is working on it (and cooperating with him), and friends and family are coming to talk to us about it,” he said.

He assured that only a merger will allow them to defeat either the All Progressive Congress or the People’s Democratic Party.

Peter Obi’s Campaign Director General, Doyin Okupe, had on Friday claimed that Nigeria is witnessing the greatest political coalition in its history.

