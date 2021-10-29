2023: Kwara APC and the cracks within

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, there are noticeable cracks within the Kwara state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC). The cracks, if not mended, may be its albatross at the polls; TOPE SUNDAY writes.

Today in Kwara state, the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) is still serving as its own opposition as some of its members are divided and are queued behind either the governor, Malam Abdulrahman AbdulRasaq, or the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed.

Also, there is no gainsaying the fact that the party has been factionalised in the state. With this development, its members now bear allegiance to either the governor or the minister. The last party congresses held in the state made the crisis within the party noticeable as parallel congresses were held. Consequently, the governor’s camp has Chief Sunday Fagbemi as its chairman, while the minister’s camp is led by a former House of Representatives’ member, Bashir Bolarinwa.

The genesis

The internal wrangling within the party became noticeable after the dethronement of the Saraki dynasty, which ruled the state for almost 40 years, when the then state APC chairman, Bashir Bolarinwa, accused the governor of abandoning the party after his electoral victory last year. Expectedly, for the first time, the governor on June 26 this year, opened up on the crisis rocking the state and attributed it to his refusal to fund a campaign structure that was formed without his prior knowledge or input as the governorship candidate.

Represented by his deputy, Mr. Kayode Alabi, at the launch of a book titled: Otoge, in Ilorin, the governor alleged that some cabals within the party who received millions of Naira as donations for the Kwara struggle from far and wide did not deliver the huge money to him.

However, on July 3, the Minister of Infor­mation, Alhaji Lai Mo­hammed, kicked back, describing the governor as one chance, a coinage meant to describe a wrong choice of person or action.

Speaking at the opening of the new party secretariat for the faction­al APC, he said, “It has gotten to the point where we have to speak out. We have been pushed to the wall, and we have no choice, but to come out and expose their lies and pretensions.”

Loyalists’ fight

But after the governor and the minister’s altercations and allegations on the 2019 campaign funds, their followers and loyalists have hijacked the development to display their loyalty to their bosses. Members of the Kwara state House of Assembly led the discourse when they hit back at the minister and debunked his claim that he bankrolled their elections in 2019.

“Lai Mohammed did not give any support in any form to members of the 9th legislature during the campaign and election; if he did, he should name who and what he gave out. Could the minister be mixing things up on account of his old age?! Apart from the governorship candidate (His Excellency, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq), the other support was the sum of N500, 000 each that we received from the national headquarters of our party, APC.”

But the then financial secretary of the APC in Kwara, Mohammed Tajudeen, countered them and declared that the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, funded the by-election campaign expenses of Rep. AbdulRaheem Ajuloopin in 2018.

Tajudeen was quoted to have said Mohammed solely sourced for the campaign funds to prosecute the bye-election and other elections in the state.

The new brawl

While the crisis in the party still lingers and the hope of reconciliation is not in sight, another twist was added to it last week with the interview granted exclusively to ThisDay by the governor and a counter one by the minister.

In the interview, the governor accused the minister of dehumanising him and that he could not account for the 2019 campaign funds and lastly described him as “a political paper weight.”

“For example, a few months ago we had some peace meeting with Lai Mohammed at the governor of Niger state House. It was the first time Lai Mohammed would meet the speaker of the Kwara state House of Assembly. Is that the kind of person who is making noise about politics and governance in Kwara and you want me to waste my time responding? Lai cannot win an election in his ward. They’re good with social media noise,” the governor had said.

But while reacting in another interview, Lai Mohammed called the governor “a deeply troubled soul” who should not be elected into a public office.

Lai said, “I see the governor as a deeply troubled soul. Honestly, because it takes a deeply troubled soul to make the kind of statements he is making. One, he said he is a person that can stay in a place for 10 days, without talking to anybody, which means a person like that has no business being in politics. A person like that should not be elected to any office at all, talk more of being a governor.”

Blueprint Weekend reliably gathered that both the loyalists of the governor and the ministers have social media platforms where they are promoting the interests of their bosses and at the same time attacking their perceived enemies.

A don’s view

Reacting to the development, a lecturer at the Department of Political Science, Federal University Oye-Ekiti, Ekiti state, Mr. Femi Fayomi, said “it is disheartening that the Kwara state chapter of APC is unable to manage the political given to it by Kwarans during the 2019 election,” adding that with the allegations and counter-allegations over the 2019 campaign funds, the party “is on a mission to political Golgotha ahead of the 2023 elections.”

He said: “It is no longer news that the APC-led government in Kwara state since her assumption of office two years ago has been engrossed in intense intra-party rivalries and frictions which culminated in the factionalisation of the party. With the allegations and counter-allegations from both sides of the factions, one loyal to the governor and the other group loyal to the information and culture minister, the party is on a mission to political Golgotha ahead of the 2023 elections.

“It also goes to say that the party has not been able to manage the “political gift” entrusted to it by the insensitivity of the Sarakis political machinery to the yearnings of the electorates in the build-up to the 2019 elections. It will be a herculean task for a fragmented APC to face the hitherto political structure in the 2023 elections without suffering electoral humiliation.

“More so, the feelings in the state are that the APC government has not been exceptional in offering sound and purposive governance in the state. The president and other leaders in the party should as a matter of urgency interfere in the imbroglio to save the party from defeat in the 2023 elections.”